Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit rises 16.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Indraprastha Medical Corporation rose 16.65% to Rs 49.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 42.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.92% to Rs 381.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 349.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.381.03349.8218.7218.1977.1768.1066.3156.9349.4642.40

