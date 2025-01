Adani Green Energy (UP) standalone net profit rises 13.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.19% to Rs 67.03 crore

Net profit of Adani Green Energy (UP) rose 13.86% to Rs 34.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 30.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 28.19% to Rs 67.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 93.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.67.0393.3579.4090.7261.2055.1146.4840.2934.6630.44

