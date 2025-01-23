Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SRG Housing Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
20 Microns Ltd, Puravankara Ltd, BLB Ltd and Rossell Techsys Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 January 2025.

SRG Housing Finance Ltd crashed 13.28% to Rs 346 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1244 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 511 shares in the past one month.

20 Microns Ltd tumbled 10.42% to Rs 205.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17438 shares in the past one month.

Puravankara Ltd lost 8.65% to Rs 292.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 82914 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5963 shares in the past one month.

BLB Ltd shed 7.76% to Rs 17.71. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40097 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14662 shares in the past one month.

Rossell Techsys Ltd slipped 6.45% to Rs 414.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1401 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1804 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

