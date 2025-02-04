Adani Ports gains as Jan'25 cargo volume rises 13% YoY

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone added 2.09% to Rs 1,107.35 after the firm delivered highest ever monthly cargo volume of 39.9 MMT in January 2025, higher by 13% on a year on year (YoY) basis.

The growth in the cargo volumes was led by containers (up 32% YoY) and liquids and gas (up 18% YoY).

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, APSEZ handled 372.2 MMT of total cargo (up 7% YoY). This growth was supported by containers (up 20% YoY) and liquids and gas (up 9% YoY).

The company's YTD Dec24 logistics rail volumes were at 0.53 million TEUs (up 9% YoY) and GPWIS was at 18.1 MMT volumes (up 12% YoY).

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is in the business of development, operations and maintenance of port infrastructure (port services and related infrastructure development) and has linked multi-product Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and related infrastructure contiguous to port at Mundra.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 14.12% to Rs 2,520.26 crore on 15.07% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,963.55 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

