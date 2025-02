Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 10.57% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.59% to Rs 203.75 crore

Net profit of Paisalo Digital rose 10.57% to Rs 62.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 56.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.59% to Rs 203.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 182.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.203.75182.5981.2977.2583.5476.8682.3076.0062.4356.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News