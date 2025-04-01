Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors Q4 sales decline by 5%

Tata Motors Q4 sales decline by 5%

Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 8:50 PM IST
Sells 2.52 lakh units

Tata Motors achieved total sales of 2,52,642 units in Q4 FY2025 compared to 2,65,090 units in Q4 FY2024, recording a decline of 5%.

Total sales include domestic sales of 2,45,891 units (down 5% YoY) and exports of 6,751 units (up 31% YoY).

Total sales include passenger vehicle sales of 1,46,999 units (down 6% YoY) and commercial vehicle sales of 1,05,643 units (down 3% YoY).

