Tata Motors FY25 sales decline 4%

Sells 9.33 lakh units in FY25

Tata Motors achieved total sales of 9,33,166 units in FY25 compared to 9,69,340 units in FY24, recording a decline of 4%.



Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors said, FY25 ended on a positive note for Commercial Vehicles industry, post the YoY demand decline witnessed earlier. Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles navigated the headwinds effectively, to record wholesales of 376,903 units, outpacing industry growth in trucks and commercial passenger carriers, thereby strengthening its Vahan registration market share. Reinforcing our commitment to green, future-ready technologies, we launched India's first hydrogen-powered heavy-duty truck trials, while our e bus fleet collectively covered over 30 crore km nationwide.

In Q4 FY25, the sustained YoY improvement in sales volumes over successive quarters gained further momentum with both trucks and passenger carriers registering healthy growth, in line with the annual trend.

Looking ahead to FY26, we anticipate sustained growth despite global headwinds. Demand is expected to rise, driven by higher fleet utilization, financial support from rate cuts, lower crude oil prices, and a renewed focus on large-scale infrastructure projects. At the same time, we remain mindful of the potential impact of new regulations mandating truck cabin air conditioning on vehicle prices. We will continue to closely monitor government infrastructure spending and growth across key end-use segments. With an expansive product portfolio, smart digital solutions and new nameplate launches on the anvil, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles is well-positioned to leverage market opportunities and maintain its growth trajectory.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News