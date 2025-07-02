Adani Ports records 12% jump in handled cargo volume for Jun'25

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) announced that during Jun'25, APSEZ handled cargo volume of 41.3 MMT (+12% YoY), led by containers (+15% YoY).

For the quarter ended 30 June 2025, APSEZ handled 120.6 MMT of total cargo (+11% YoY), led by containers (+19% YoY).

During Jun'25, Logistics rail volumes stood at 62,146 TEUs (+14% YoY) and GPWIS volume was at 2.21 MMT (+18% YoY).

For the quarter ended 30 June 2025, Logistics rail volumes stood at 179,479 TEUs (+15% YoY) and GPWIS volume was at 6.05 MMT (+9% YoY).

