Afcons Infrastructure bags LoC from Reliance Industries for civil work at Jamnagar

Afcons Infrastructure said that it has received a letter of commitment (LoC) from Reliance Industries (RIL) for undertaking civil and structural erection work at RIL's facility in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Shares of Reliance Industries shed 0.35% to Rs 1,522.90 on the BSE.

The estimated contract value stands at Rs 175 crore (excluding GST), based on the bill of quantities (BOQ). The tentative completion timeline will be mutually agreed upon by both parties.

This project forms part of RILs ongoing infrastructure development at its flagship Jamnagar complex.

Afcons Infrastructure is the flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a diversified Indian conglomerate. It has a legacy of over six decades, with a strong track record of executing numerous technologically complex EPC projects both within India and internationally.