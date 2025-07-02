Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Afcons Infrastructure bags LoC from Reliance Industries for civil work at Jamnagar

Afcons Infrastructure bags LoC from Reliance Industries for civil work at Jamnagar

Image
Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Afcons Infrastructure said that it has received a letter of commitment (LoC) from Reliance Industries (RIL) for undertaking civil and structural erection work at RIL's facility in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Shares of Reliance Industries shed 0.35% to Rs 1,522.90 on the BSE.

The estimated contract value stands at Rs 175 crore (excluding GST), based on the bill of quantities (BOQ). The tentative completion timeline will be mutually agreed upon by both parties.

This project forms part of RILs ongoing infrastructure development at its flagship Jamnagar complex.

Afcons Infrastructure is the flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a diversified Indian conglomerate. It has a legacy of over six decades, with a strong track record of executing numerous technologically complex EPC projects both within India and internationally.

Reliance Industries (RIL) is the largest private sector corporation in India. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, advanced materials and composites, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail and digital services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asian Paints slips after CCI orders probe

AstraZeneca Pharma gets CDSCO approval to import Durvalumab Solution

Wall Street Mixed Amid Tax Bill Progress and Economic Data; Dow Soars While Nasdaq Slips

Maruti Suzuki sales dip 6.27% YoY to 167,993 units in June'25

Barometers edge higher; breadth strong

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story