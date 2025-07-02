Shares of HDB Financial Services list in B Group

The equity shares of HDB Financial Services (Scrip Code: 544429) are listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''B'' Group Securities. In the pre-open session for newly listed IPO shares, the indicative price of the stock is at a premium of 6.08% over the IPO price of Rs 740. This IPO received bids for 2,17,68,60,980 shares against 13,04,42,855 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 16.69 times.

