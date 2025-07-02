Indices trade near flat line; realty shares extent losses for 5th day

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex shed 11.96 points or 0.02% to 83,688.14. The Nifty 50 index lost 24.55 points or 0.10% to 25,516.65.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.35% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.48%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE 1,481 shares rose and 2,093 shares fell. A total of 199 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of HDB Financial Services were currently trading at Rs 836.65 at 10:10 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 13.06% compared with the issue price of Rs 740.
The scrip was listed at Rs 835, exhibiting a premium of 12.83% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 845.75 and a low of 834.40. On the BSE, over 34.29 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Shares of Sambhv Steel Tubes were currently trading at Rs 100.75 at 10:10 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 22.87% compared with the issue price of Rs 82.
The scrip was listed at Rs 110.10, exhibiting a premium of 34.26% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 110.89 and a low of 96.17. On the BSE, over 41.83 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index declined 0.70% to 977.35. The index fell 4.15% in five consecutive trading sessions.
Anant Raj (down 1.66%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.42%), DLF (down 1.17%), Sobha (down 0.85%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.71%), Phoenix Mills (down 0.63%), Godrej Properties (down 0.58%), Brigade Enterprises (down 0.58%) and Macrotech Developers (down 0.03%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Hero MotoCorp rose 0.21%. The company reported dispatching 553,963 units of motorcycles and scooters in June 2025, marking a 10.03% increase compared to 503,448 units dispatched in June 2024.
JSW Energy shed 0.95%. The company said that its step-down subsidiary, JSW Renew Energy Thirty Seven has signed battery energy storage purchase agreements (BESPA) with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RVUNL) for 250 MW/500 MWh standalone battery energy storage system.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone declined 0.21%. The company said that it has handled 41.3 MMT of cargo volume in June 2025, which is higher by 12% as compared with the volume of 37 MMT handled in June 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app