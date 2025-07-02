Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trade near flat line; realty shares extent losses for 5th day

Indices trade near flat line; realty shares extent losses for 5th day

Jul 02 2025
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with minor cuts in morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,550 mark. Realty shares extended losses for the fifth consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex shed 11.96 points or 0.02% to 83,688.14. The Nifty 50 index lost 24.55 points or 0.10% to 25,516.65.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.35% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.48%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE 1,481 shares rose and 2,093 shares fell. A total of 199 shares were unchanged.

New Listing:

Shares of HDB Financial Services were currently trading at Rs 836.65 at 10:10 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 13.06% compared with the issue price of Rs 740.

The scrip was listed at Rs 835, exhibiting a premium of 12.83% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 845.75 and a low of 834.40. On the BSE, over 34.29 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Shares of Sambhv Steel Tubes were currently trading at Rs 100.75 at 10:10 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 22.87% compared with the issue price of Rs 82.

The scrip was listed at Rs 110.10, exhibiting a premium of 34.26% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 110.89 and a low of 96.17. On the BSE, over 41.83 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index declined 0.70% to 977.35. The index fell 4.15% in five consecutive trading sessions.

Anant Raj (down 1.66%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.42%), DLF (down 1.17%), Sobha (down 0.85%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.71%), Phoenix Mills (down 0.63%), Godrej Properties (down 0.58%), Brigade Enterprises (down 0.58%) and Macrotech Developers (down 0.03%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Hero MotoCorp rose 0.21%. The company reported dispatching 553,963 units of motorcycles and scooters in June 2025, marking a 10.03% increase compared to 503,448 units dispatched in June 2024.

JSW Energy shed 0.95%. The company said that its step-down subsidiary, JSW Renew Energy Thirty Seven has signed battery energy storage purchase agreements (BESPA) with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RVUNL) for 250 MW/500 MWh standalone battery energy storage system.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone declined 0.21%. The company said that it has handled 41.3 MMT of cargo volume in June 2025, which is higher by 12% as compared with the volume of 37 MMT handled in June 2024.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

