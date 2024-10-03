Adani Ports records 14% growth in cargo volumes in September 2024

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) announced that during Sep'24, APSEZ handled 37.5 MMT of total cargo (+14% YoY). The growth in cargo was primarily driven by containers, which was up 31% YoY, followed by liquids & gas (+11%) cargo.

During H1 FY25, APSEZ handled 219.8 MMT of total cargo (+8.5% YoY), clocking its highest ever H1 cargo. This growth was supported by containers, which was 19% YoY, followed by liquids & gas (+8%) cargo.

"With Vizhinjam and Gopalpur contributing to cargo volume during the second half of the financial year, we are on track to deliver on our FY25 cargo guidance, despite disruption in Gangavaram port during the first quarter.", the company added.

