SignatureGlobal India launches new project in Gurugram

With development potential of 7.2 Mn sqft for mixed-use township

Signatureglobal Business Park, a subsidiary of SignatureGlobal India, has launched a new project, Daxin, Gurugram's X Factor, located at Sohna Toll Plaza, South of Gurugram, Sohna, Haryana.

Spread across an approximate area of 125.60 acres, with an overall development potential of 7.2 Mn sqft., the project is a part of well-planned mixed-use township encompassing premium residential units, commercial developments and Industrial Plots.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News