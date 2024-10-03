Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SignatureGlobal India launches new project in Gurugram

Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
With development potential of 7.2 Mn sqft for mixed-use township

Signatureglobal Business Park, a subsidiary of SignatureGlobal India, has launched a new project, Daxin, Gurugram's X Factor, located at Sohna Toll Plaza, South of Gurugram, Sohna, Haryana.

Spread across an approximate area of 125.60 acres, with an overall development potential of 7.2 Mn sqft., the project is a part of well-planned mixed-use township encompassing premium residential units, commercial developments and Industrial Plots.

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 9:34 AM IST

