RattanIndia Enterprises launches woman's ethnic wear brand 'Kaari'

RattanIndia Enterprises announced the launch of its newest brand, Kaari, through its 100% wholly owned subsidiary Neobrands.

The Indian consumer has a deep appreciation for the art of traditional textiles, and Kaari is dedicated to bringing this cultural richness to the forefront of contemporary fashion, said Anjali Rattan, Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises. Through Kaari, we are not only offering elegant ethnic wear but also reviving and celebrating the intricacies of India's embroideries in a way that makes them accessible to every woman. We are excited to introduce Kaari as part of our commitment to preserving Indian craftsmanship.

