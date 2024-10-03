Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RattanIndia Enterprises launches woman's ethnic wear brand 'Kaari'

RattanIndia Enterprises launches woman's ethnic wear brand 'Kaari'

Image
Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RattanIndia Enterprises announced the launch of its newest brand, Kaari, through its 100% wholly owned subsidiary Neobrands.

The Indian consumer has a deep appreciation for the art of traditional textiles, and Kaari is dedicated to bringing this cultural richness to the forefront of contemporary fashion, said Anjali Rattan, Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises. Through Kaari, we are not only offering elegant ethnic wear but also reviving and celebrating the intricacies of India's embroideries in a way that makes them accessible to every woman. We are excited to introduce Kaari as part of our commitment to preserving Indian craftsmanship.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kaari will be exclusively available on the leading e-commerce platform, amazon.in, with prices ranging from INR 999 to INR 1799.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 550pts at 83,700, Nifty down 170pts at 25,600; Auto top drag

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Full schedule, format, live time, streaming

Brokers to offer UPI-based trading or 3-in-1 account to investors by Feb 1

LIVE news: Congress leader Jagdish Tytler to face trial for 'murder' during 1984 anti-Sikh riots

China's CO2 emissions may fall by a third by 2035 with new UN targets

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story