Vintage Coffee & Beverages consolidated net profit rises 247.08% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Vintage Coffee & Beverages rose 247.08% to Rs 12.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 134.25% to Rs 88.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 37.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.88.1537.6318.2317.7515.435.4513.684.2212.463.59

