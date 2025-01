JTEKT India standalone net profit declines 31.54% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.23% to Rs 591.93 crore

Net profit of JTEKT India declined 31.54% to Rs 16.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 23.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.23% to Rs 591.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 552.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.591.93552.007.369.2442.4550.9922.2131.1016.2623.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News