Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 27.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone rose 27.16% to Rs 3109.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2445.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.72% to Rs 9167.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7067.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.9167.467067.0258.2561.804953.804013.513690.282936.943109.052445.00

