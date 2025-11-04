IEX records 16.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Oct'25

Indian Energy Exchange achieved monthly electricity traded volume (excluding TRAS) of 11,233 MU in October'25, marking an 16.5% increase on year-on-year basis. A total of 6.19 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates were traded during the month, marking a 39.4% year on year increase.
According to government data published in October '25, the country's energy consumption reached 132 BUs, decline of 6% compared to the previous year. Enhanced hydro, wind, and solar generation, combined with steady supply from coal-based generation resulted in higher supply liquidity on the exchange platform, leading to a decline in DAM and RTM prices. The market clearing Price in the Day Ahead Market at Rs. 2.67/unit during October'25, declined 32% YoY. Similarly, price in the Real Time Market at Rs 2.73/unit during October'25, declined 27.8% YoY.
These prices presented an opportunity for Discoms and Commercial & Industrial consumers to meet their demand at a competitive price and to replace their costlier power by procuring through exchanges.
ELECTRICITY MARKET:DAY-AHEAD, TERM-AHEAD & REAL-TIME MARKET
The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) including HPDAM achieved 4,684 MU volume in October'25 as compared to 4,388 MU volume in October'24, increase of 6.7% YoY. The DAM segment accounted for38.7%ofthe total traded volumes in October'25.
The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) volume increased to 4,583 MU in October25, from 3,123 MU in October'24, registering an increase of 46.8% YoY. The RTM segment accounted for 37.8% of the total traded volumes in October'25
Day Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising of HPTAM, contingency, daily & weekly and monthly contracts up to 3 months, traded 911 MU in Ocotober'25 as compared to 1,260 MU volume inOctober'24, decline of 27.7% YoY.
GREENMARKET: GREENDAY-AHEAD & GREEN TERM-AHEAD MARKET
IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 1,055 MU volume during October '25 as compared to 872 MU in October'24, registering an increase of 21% YoY. The weighted average price in Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) for October'25 was Rs 2.47/ unit.
RENEWABLE ENERGY CERTIFICATE MARKET (RECMARKET)
A total of 6.19 lakh RECs were traded in the trading sessions held on 08th October'25and 29th October'25, at a clearing price of Rs.370/REC. REC traded volume in October'25 increased by 39.4% on YoY basis.
The next REC trading sessions at the Exchange are scheduled on 12th Nov'25 and 26th Nov'25.
