Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IEX records 16.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Oct'25

IEX records 16.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Oct'25

Image
Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian Energy Exchange achieved monthly electricity traded volume (excluding TRAS) of 11,233 MU in October'25, marking an 16.5% increase on year-on-year basis. A total of 6.19 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates were traded during the month, marking a 39.4% year on year increase.

According to government data published in October '25, the country's energy consumption reached 132 BUs, decline of 6% compared to the previous year. Enhanced hydro, wind, and solar generation, combined with steady supply from coal-based generation resulted in higher supply liquidity on the exchange platform, leading to a decline in DAM and RTM prices. The market clearing Price in the Day Ahead Market at Rs. 2.67/unit during October'25, declined 32% YoY. Similarly, price in the Real Time Market at Rs 2.73/unit during October'25, declined 27.8% YoY.

These prices presented an opportunity for Discoms and Commercial & Industrial consumers to meet their demand at a competitive price and to replace their costlier power by procuring through exchanges.

ELECTRICITY MARKET:DAY-AHEAD, TERM-AHEAD & REAL-TIME MARKET

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) including HPDAM achieved 4,684 MU volume in October'25 as compared to 4,388 MU volume in October'24, increase of 6.7% YoY. The DAM segment accounted for38.7%ofthe total traded volumes in October'25.

The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) volume increased to 4,583 MU in October25, from 3,123 MU in October'24, registering an increase of 46.8% YoY. The RTM segment accounted for 37.8% of the total traded volumes in October'25

Day Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising of HPTAM, contingency, daily & weekly and monthly contracts up to 3 months, traded 911 MU in Ocotober'25 as compared to 1,260 MU volume inOctober'24, decline of 27.7% YoY.

GREENMARKET: GREENDAY-AHEAD & GREEN TERM-AHEAD MARKET

IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 1,055 MU volume during October '25 as compared to 872 MU in October'24, registering an increase of 21% YoY. The weighted average price in Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) for October'25 was Rs 2.47/ unit.

RENEWABLE ENERGY CERTIFICATE MARKET (RECMARKET)

A total of 6.19 lakh RECs were traded in the trading sessions held on 08th October'25and 29th October'25, at a clearing price of Rs.370/REC. REC traded volume in October'25 increased by 39.4% on YoY basis.

The next REC trading sessions at the Exchange are scheduled on 12th Nov'25 and 26th Nov'25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bharti Airtel gains after Q2 PAT jumps 89% YoY to Rs 6,792 cr; ARPU climbs to Rs 256

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions inks USD 150 million technology ownership transfer agreement with Israel-based tech firm

VRL Logistics gains after Q2 PAT rises 39% YoY to Rs 49.9 cr

Hero MotoCorp slips as total dispatches fall 6% YoY in October 2025

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Falls 4.98%

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story