Suzlon Energy gains after reporting robust Q2 numbers

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Suzlon Energy advanced 2.38% to Rs 60.65 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 539.08% to Rs 1,279.44 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 200.20 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 84.68% YoY to Rs 3,865.54 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 562.50 crore in Q2 FY26, up 179.04% from Rs 201.58 crore posted in same quarter last year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 721 crore in Q2 FY26, registering the growth of 145.23%, compared with Rs 294 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin expanded to 18.6% in Q2 FY26 as against 14.1% in Q2 FY25.

Net volumes soared 120.70% to 565 MW in Q2 FY26, compared with 256 MW in Q2 FY25.

Girish Tanti, vice chairman, Suzlon Group, said, Suzlon is building a future-ready organisation focused on sustainable growth, reflected in our consistent performance over the last 11 quarter across PAT, Revenue, and EBITDA. Weve been entrusted with a record 6.2 GW orderbook by our customers. Our strategy of decoupling project development and project execution will drive execution volumes significantly. With long-term visibility of 400 GW wind capacity by 2047, Im confident well continue leading the market.

JP Chalasani, chief executive officer, Suzlon Group, said, We are happy to report highest-ever Q2 deliveries in India which led to strong performance and profitability. Our orderbook of 6.2 GW reaffirms the strength of our strategy and execution. With a clear focus on our core businesses, fully augmented largest domestic manufacturing capacity, and world-class products designed and made in India, we are best placed in the industry. As Indias wind market gears up for installations of 6 GW in FY26, and 8 GW in FY27, we will continue to drive sustainable, profitable growth.

Suzlon Energy is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing, project execution and operation and maintenance service (OMS) of Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) and sale of related components of various capacities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

