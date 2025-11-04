Suzlon Energy gains after reporting robust Q2 numbers

Suzlon Energy advanced 2.38% to Rs 60.65 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 539.08% to Rs 1,279.44 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 200.20 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 84.68% YoY to Rs 3,865.54 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 562.50 crore in Q2 FY26, up 179.04% from Rs 201.58 crore posted in same quarter last year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 721 crore in Q2 FY26, registering the growth of 145.23%, compared with Rs 294 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin expanded to 18.6% in Q2 FY26 as against 14.1% in Q2 FY25.

Net volumes soared 120.70% to 565 MW in Q2 FY26, compared with 256 MW in Q2 FY25. Girish Tanti, vice chairman, Suzlon Group, said, Suzlon is building a future-ready organisation focused on sustainable growth, reflected in our consistent performance over the last 11 quarter across PAT, Revenue, and EBITDA. Weve been entrusted with a record 6.2 GW orderbook by our customers. Our strategy of decoupling project development and project execution will drive execution volumes significantly. With long-term visibility of 400 GW wind capacity by 2047, Im confident well continue leading the market. JP Chalasani, chief executive officer, Suzlon Group, said, We are happy to report highest-ever Q2 deliveries in India which led to strong performance and profitability. Our orderbook of 6.2 GW reaffirms the strength of our strategy and execution. With a clear focus on our core businesses, fully augmented largest domestic manufacturing capacity, and world-class products designed and made in India, we are best placed in the industry. As Indias wind market gears up for installations of 6 GW in FY26, and 8 GW in FY27, we will continue to drive sustainable, profitable growth.