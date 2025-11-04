SEPC highlights its operational progress with consolidated update

Secures orders worth Rs 550.62 cr in H1 FY2025

SEPC has secured multiple significant orders during the first half of the financial year 2025, aggregating to approximately Rs 550.62 crore as detailed below:

- SEPC has received a Work Allocation Order valued at Rs 442.8 crore from the Chief Engineer, Irrigation, Generation, Water Resources Department, Dehri 821307. - The order is for the execution of the "Jamaniyan to Kakrait Gangajal Lift Irrigation Scheme," located in Kaimur district under the Zamanian Pump Canal Division, Mohania, as part of the Pragati Yatra initiative. - The project involves comprehensive execution to improve water availability for agricultural and allied activities in the Kaimur district.

- The company has been awarded a Purchase Order from M/s. Gefos Solutions for the supply of construction materials. - Total order value: Rs 75.19 crore. - SEPC has secured an international order valued at AED 13.5 million (approx. Rs 32.63 crore at current exchange rates prevailed at the time of receipt) from Avenir International Engineers and Consultants LLC. - The scope involves engineering services for projects under Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). - Execution timelines and scheduling are subject to confirmation by the awarding entity. For the financial year ended 31 March 2025, SEPC reported standalone revenue of Rs 597.65 crore, EBITDA of Rs 98.94 crore, and Net Profit of Rs 24.84 crore.