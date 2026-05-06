Adani Power Ltd has added 38.92% over last one month compared to 20.42% gain in BSE Power index and 4.59% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Power Ltd lost 1.41% today to trade at Rs 226.65. The BSE Power index is down 0.29% to quote at 8235.41. The index is up 20.42 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hitachi Energy India Ltd decreased 1.28% and ABB India Ltd lost 1.05% on the day. The BSE Power index went up 26.68 % over last one year compared to the 3.89% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Power Ltd has added 38.92% over last one month compared to 20.42% gain in BSE Power index and 4.59% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.87 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 39.4 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 234.35 on 05 May 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 101.06 on 09 May 2025.