Adcon Capital Services standalone net profit declines 75.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Adcon Capital Services declined 75.65% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 36.43% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.821.2995.1295.350.371.360.371.360.281.15

