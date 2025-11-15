MFL India reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.79 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.25% to Rs 15.97 crore

Net profit of MFL India reported to Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.25% to Rs 15.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.15.9712.656.95-3.241.11-0.010.59-0.433.79-0.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News