Add-Shop E-Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.99 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 24.50% to Rs 58.38 crore

Net loss of Add-Shop E-Retail reported to Rs 6.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.50% to Rs 58.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 83.51% to Rs 3.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.59% to Rs 203.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 199.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales58.3846.89 25 203.06199.88 2 OPM %-16.4415.12 -3.7314.52 - PBDT-9.887.04 PL 6.5628.02 -77 PBT-9.986.93 PL 6.0627.48 -78 NP-6.992.46 PL 3.1619.16 -84

First Published: May 31 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

