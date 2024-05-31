Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITL Finlease And Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

ITL Finlease And Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales decline 5.17% to Rs 0.55 crore

Net profit of ITL Finlease And Securities reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.17% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 116.67% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.28% to Rs 0.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.550.58 -5 0.991.42 -30 OPM %43.6412.07 -12.1230.99 - PBDT0.240.09 167 0.160.46 -65 PBT0.26-0.22 LP -0.050.14 PL NP0.58-0.17 LP 0.260.12 117

First Published: May 31 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

