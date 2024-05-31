Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nam Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Nam Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 61.96% to Rs 30.48 crore

Net Loss of Nam Securities reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 61.96% to Rs 30.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1000.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.81% to Rs 108.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales30.4818.82 62 108.8571.70 52 OPM %-1.84-5.37 --0.16-0.63 - PBDT-0.29-0.59 51 0.530.14 279 PBT-0.31-0.60 48 0.440.06 633 NP-0.26-0.50 48 0.330.03 1000

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nam Securities standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Fertilizer stocks in demand on budget announcement to promote investment in post-harvest activities

Nippon India Mutual Fund Launches Industry-First Sonic Identity: The Sound of Freedom

Aravali Securities &amp; Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Oasis Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

ITL Finlease And Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mohindra Fasteners standalone net profit rises 4.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Standard Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 57.50% in the March 2024 quarter

DSJ Keep Learning standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story