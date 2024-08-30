Aditya Birla Capital completes sale of entire stake in Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers

Aditya Birla Capital announced the completion of stake sale of Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers (ABIBL) to Edme Services (Edme), which is part of the Samara Capital Group and an affiliate of Samara Alternate Investment Fund. The Board of Directors of the Company, earlier in March 2023, had approved the sale of its entire stake in ABIBL. This was followed by the execution of a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) between the Company, ABIBL, Infocyber India (which is the other shareholder of ABIBL holding 49.998% and which was subsequently amalgamated into Birla Group Holdings) and Edme Services, subject to regulatory approval, which was received in July 2024.

The transaction is now completed with the sale of entire 25,65,103 equity shares of Rs. 10/-each, held by the Company (along with its nominees), representing 50.002% of the issued and paid-up share capital of ABIBL to Edme. The Company has received the upfront consideration on closing, amounting to Rs. 252.16 crore from Edme, in accordance with the terms of the SPA, towards the sale of the Company's 50.002% shareholding in ABIBL.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Pursuant to this, ABIBL ceases to be a subsidiary of the Company with effect from 30 August 2024 and Edme Services has become 100% shareholder of ABIBL, which will be renamed as Edme Insurance Brokers, subject to regulatory approvals

Powered by Capital Market - Live News