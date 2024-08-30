Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's GDP growth softens to 6.7% in June quarter

India's GDP growth softens to 6.7% in June quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth eased to a five quarter low of 6.7% on an annual basis in the April-June quarter of the current financial year, official data showed today. Agriculture growth slowed to 2% in latest quarter after rising 3.7% in FY24. Manufacturing sector saw growth of 7% for the first quarter of the current fiscal year after recording a growth of 5% in FY24. The tertiary sector growth also slipped to 7.2% annually, compared to growth of 10.7% in FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

RBI imposes penalty of Rs 2.68 cr on UCO Bank violation of provisions

Odisha to establish breastfeeding cabins in offices, public spaces

India's GDP growth slows to 15-month low of 6.7% in April-June quarter

India, Malaysia ink MoU to strengthen tourism ties, promote growth

Jio Brain to AI-Cloud welcome offer: Key tech announcements from RIL AGM

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story