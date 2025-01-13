Aditya Birla Capital shares jump on bullish call

Aditya Birla Capital rose 1% to Rs 169.20 after a foreign brokerage firm upgraded the stock to "overweight" from "equal-weight" and set a target price of Rs 247 per share.

The brokerage cited Aditya Birla Capital's strong track record of managing asset quality as a key factor behind the upgrade. They projected a robust growth trajectory for the company, forecasting a 20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in assets under management (AUM) from FY24 to FY27.

Further, the brokerage anticipates an 18% CAGR in earnings per share (EPS) during the same period, leading to a return on equity (ROE) exceeding 15% for its non-banking financial company (NBFC) business by FY27.

Aditya Birla Capital is the holding company for the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 42% to Rs 1,001 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 705 crore in Q2 FY24. Consolidated revenue stood at Rs 12,007 crore in Q2 FY25, registering a growth of 36% from Rs 8,831 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

