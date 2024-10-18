Aditya Birla Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 6.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.53% to Rs 637.95 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Housing Finance rose 6.87% to Rs 79.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 74.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 40.53% to Rs 637.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 453.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.637.95453.9573.8176.73114.10103.10103.8196.9379.9674.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp