India Motor Parts & Accessories consolidated net profit rises 7.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.79% to Rs 190.40 crore

Net profit of India Motor Parts & Accessories rose 7.31% to Rs 22.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.79% to Rs 190.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 181.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.190.40181.697.567.5629.4525.6929.1525.4122.6021.06

