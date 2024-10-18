Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raghav Productivity Enhancers consolidated net profit rises 37.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Raghav Productivity Enhancers consolidated net profit rises 37.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 51.32% to Rs 49.12 crore

Net profit of Raghav Productivity Enhancers rose 37.80% to Rs 8.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 51.32% to Rs 49.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales49.1232.46 51 OPM %25.7330.13 -PBDT12.799.73 31 PBT11.328.65 31 NP8.756.35 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sundar Pichai announces leadership overhaul in Google's key departments

Market Highlights: Sensex snaps 3-day losing run, gains 218 pts; Axis Bank up 5%, Infosys down 4%

PM Modi hails NDA leaders' meet, calls for holding such event twice a year

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 3: Rohit departs after his fifty, IND 2 down

LIVE: Air quality 'poor' across Delhi, officers told to curb pollution at 13 hotspots, says minister

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story