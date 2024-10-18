Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

FGP reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of FGP reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.05 20 OPM %216.6740.00 -PBDT0.130.02 550 PBT0.130.02 550 NP0.060 0

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

