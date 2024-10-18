Manappuram Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Magellanic Cloud Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd and Indraprastha Gas Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 October 2024. Magellanic Cloud Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd and Indraprastha Gas Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Manappuram Finance Ltd tumbled 13.25% to Rs 153.9 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 38.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Magellanic Cloud Ltd lost 12.35% to Rs 82. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd crashed 12.00% to Rs 634.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40172 shares in the past one month.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd corrected 10.51% to Rs 1575.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29170 shares in the past one month.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd shed 10.21% to Rs 452.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News