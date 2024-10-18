Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manappuram Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Manappuram Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Magellanic Cloud Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd and Indraprastha Gas Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 October 2024.

Magellanic Cloud Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd and Indraprastha Gas Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 October 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Manappuram Finance Ltd tumbled 13.25% to Rs 153.9 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 38.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Magellanic Cloud Ltd lost 12.35% to Rs 82. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd crashed 12.00% to Rs 634.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40172 shares in the past one month.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd corrected 10.51% to Rs 1575.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29170 shares in the past one month.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd shed 10.21% to Rs 452.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bank, auto, stocks drive Sensex up 300 pts to 81,300, Nifty at 24,900

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 3: Rohit departs after his fifty, IND 2 down

Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code report submitted to CM: What it says

Jharkhand polls: NDA 'almost' finalises seat sharing; BJP gets 68, AJSU 10

Motilal Oswal stock zooms 109% within 3 months; marketcap tops Rs 62,000 cr

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story