Aditya Birla Money standalone net profit rises 123.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 73.05% to Rs 114.06 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Money rose 123.34% to Rs 16.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 73.05% to Rs 114.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.25% to Rs 52.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.38% to Rs 390.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 262.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales114.0665.91 73 390.19262.96 48 OPM %43.3035.32 -42.1733.12 - PBDT22.5611.64 94 77.1653.34 45 PBT20.419.78 109 68.9346.68 48 NP16.467.37 123 52.9733.90 56

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

