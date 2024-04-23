Aditya Birla Money standalone net profit rises 123.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 73.05% to Rs 114.06 croreNet profit of Aditya Birla Money rose 123.34% to Rs 16.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 73.05% to Rs 114.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 56.25% to Rs 52.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.38% to Rs 390.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 262.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
