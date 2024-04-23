Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.83 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Piccadily Sugar &amp; Allied Inds reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.83 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales decline 73.44% to Rs 0.85 crore

Net profit of Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds reported to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 73.44% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 72.25% to Rs 4.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.853.20 -73 4.8417.44 -72 OPM %-47.06-49.06 --64.67-21.10 - PBDT0.13-0.42 LP -1.77-1.22 -45 PBT-0.59-1.14 48 -4.66-4.11 -13 NP0.83-0.33 LP -1.90-2.07 8

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

