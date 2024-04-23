RIL, Rallis India, Redtape, Inox Wind to be watched

Reliance Industries (RIL): The companys consolidated net profit rose 0.1% to Rs 21,243 crore on 10.8% increase in gross revenue to Rs 264,834 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Rallis India: The company reported a net loss of Rs 21 crore in Q4 FY24, lower than net loss of Rs 69 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Total income dropped to Rs 442 crore from Rs 527 crore.

IndusInd Bank: IndusInd Bank announced successful execution of RBIs programmable CBDC pilot. As a part of this pilot, IndusInd Bank initiated the programmable CBDC disbursement to 50 farmers in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra and will cover around 1000 farmers going ahead, marking a significant milestone in the adoption of innovative financial solutions for the agriculture sector.

Redtape: The company has commenced online operational activity from it's new warehouse situated at Bhiwandi, Maharashtra with effect from 22 April 2024. This new warehouse facility will help the company to fulfil delivery of its products more efficiently to the online shopping customers.

HPL Electric & Power: The company has launched a new product HPL Fans in SAARC Countries; Middle East and African Countries.

Nibe: Nibe on Monday announced that the companys chief financial officer (CFO), Hemant Dilip Wani has tendered his resignation with effect from 22 April 2024.

K.P. Energy: The company has received new order for development of 9MW wind power project forming part of the wind-solar hybrid power project to be developed in Gujarat.

Inox Wind: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 25 April 2024 to consider and approve issuance of bonus equity shares.

