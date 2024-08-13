Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC CFO Parag Joglekar resigns

The company informed that Parag Joglekar, chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company has tendered his resignation in order to pursue career opportunities outside the company.Joglekars last working day with the company will be 13 September 2024 (close of business hours).
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is co-owned and backed by Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc. ABSLAMC is primarily the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund. It also operates multiple alternate strategies including portfolio management services, real estate investments and alternative investment funds.
The asset management companys consolidated net profit jumps 53.71% to Rs 208.38 crore on 23.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 365.57 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
The scrip rose 0.14% to end at Rs 696.70 on Monday, 12 August 2024.
