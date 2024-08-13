Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC CFO Parag Joglekar resigns

The company informed that Parag Joglekar, chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company has tendered his resignation in order to pursue career opportunities outside the company.

Joglekars last working day with the company will be 13 September 2024 (close of business hours).

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is co-owned and backed by Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc. ABSLAMC is primarily the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund. It also operates multiple alternate strategies including portfolio management services, real estate investments and alternative investment funds.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp