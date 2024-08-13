Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Silver Touch Technologies consolidated net profit rises 125.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Net profit of Silver Touch Technologies rose 125.85% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.25% to Rs 56.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 42.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales56.6642.52 33 OPM %11.568.35 -PBDT6.063.15 92 PBT4.511.91 136 NP3.321.47 126

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

