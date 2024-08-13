Silver Touch Technologies consolidated net profit rises 125.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.25% to Rs 56.66 crore

Net profit of Silver Touch Technologies rose 125.85% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.25% to Rs 56.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 42.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.56.6642.5211.568.356.063.154.511.913.321.47

