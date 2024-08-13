Fiberweb (India) standalone net profit rises 211.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.84% to Rs 24.34 crore

Net profit of Fiberweb (India) rose 211.83% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 18.84% to Rs 24.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.24.3429.9915.418.004.821.943.801.262.900.93

