Doms Industries consolidated net profit rises 49.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales rise 17.29% to Rs 445.01 crore

Net profit of Doms Industries rose 49.78% to Rs 51.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.29% to Rs 445.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 379.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales445.01379.41 17 OPM %19.4216.38 -PBDT87.9759.68 47 PBT73.1748.71 50 NP51.8434.61 50

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

