Aditya Ispat reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Sales decline 2.53% to Rs 18.84 crore

Net loss of Aditya Ispat reported to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.53% to Rs 18.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.28% to Rs 62.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales18.8419.33 -3 62.0153.33 16 OPM %-11.945.79 -1.878.40 - PBDT-2.320.56 PL -1.161.63 PL PBT-2.690.32 PL -2.660.40 PL NP-2.330.17 PL -2.310.30 PL

