Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Polytex India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Polytex India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Polytex India reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Visagar Polytex reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Polytex India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Radhagobind Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Radhagobind Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ace Engitech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

G S Auto International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Aplab standalone net profit declines 92.19% in the March 2024 quarter

JBF Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 169.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sunteck Realty posts PAT of Rs 101 crore in Q4; board OKs Rs 2,250 crore fund raise proposal

Indices trade with moderate gains; breadth strong

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story