JBF Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 169.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of JBF Industries reported to Rs 169.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 172.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1853.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 99.82% to Rs 1.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1097.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales01.39 -100 1.941097.17 -100 OPM %0-3648.92 --244.85-4.19 - PBDT174.94-107.04 LP -4.83-268.85 98 PBT174.94-107.04 LP -4.83-283.05 98 NP169.13-172.63 LP -10.64-1853.46 99

First Published: May 31 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

