Aplab standalone net profit declines 92.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Aplab standalone net profit declines 92.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Sales decline 4.76% to Rs 17.61 crore

Net profit of Aplab declined 92.19% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.76% to Rs 17.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 300.00% to Rs 0.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.79% to Rs 49.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales17.6118.49 -5 49.5451.49 -4 OPM %9.8239.05 -9.1610.47 - PBDT1.246.35 -80 1.872.84 -34 PBT1.126.27 -82 1.432.39 -40 NP0.496.27 -92 0.800.20 300

First Published: May 31 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

