Advait Energy surges on emerging as L1 Bidder for MVCC project

Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Advait Energy Transitions surged 8.21% to Rs 1,264.75 after the company announced that it has received bid confirmation for the L1 stage, emerging as the successful bidder for a turnkey contract.

The contract involves the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 11 KV 55mm AAAC medium voltage covered conductor (MVCC) along with its accessories. The poles and related fabrications for the project will be supplied by Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company (DGVCL).

This project is part of the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana-2 (VKY-2) Scheme and is set to be executed within a timeline of 15 months, with a total capacity of 580 CMK.

Advait Energy Transitions (formerly known as Advait Infratech) is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of power transmission products such as stringing tools, OPGW and OFC cables, ACS, ERS, and OPGW joint boxes, which are the products and solutions tailored for power transmission, substation, and telec.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 27.2% to Rs 9.78 crore on a 35.4% jump in net sales to Rs 98.45 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

