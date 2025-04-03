Shilpa Medicare rallies on BORUZU injections launch in US

Shilpa Medicare rose 4.73% to Rs 678.85 after the company announced that its marketing partner, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, has launched BORUZU injections in US market.

BORUZU (Bortezomib for injection 3.5mg/1.4ml) is a proteasome inhibitor used for the treatment of multiple myeloma and mantle cell lymphoma. It serves as a reference to the branded product Velcade, which is a lyophilized powder that requires reconstitution before use.

The pharma major stated that BORUZU (bortezomib injection) is a new presentation of bortezomib designed for ready-to-use subcutaneous or intravenous (IV) administration. This ready-to-use oncology product reduces the compounding preparation steps typically required during administration. The product has already been granted a permanent J-code by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Vishnukant Bhutada, managing director of Shilpa Medicare, said, This is the second NDA product being launched in the US market from our novel injectable portfolio demonstrates our capabilities and commitment to introduce pharmacy efficient solutions that enhance compliance and have the potential to reduce patient wait times. This development exemplifies Shilpas constant endeavor to work towards introducing novel first of its kind pharmaceutical products that help improve the healthcare requirements of a large patient pool.

Shilpa Medicare is a manufacturer of API, formulation, and development services. Shilpa Medicare (SML) started its operations as an API manufacturer way back in 1987 at Raichur, Karnataka, India.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 31.78 crore in Q3 FY25, which is significantly higher as compared with the PAT of Rs 4.58 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations for the third quarter was at Rs 319.32 crore, up 11.35% year on year.

