Avanti Feeds Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd, Coforge Ltd and KPIT Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 April 2025.

Avanti Feeds Ltd crashed 16.42% to Rs 743.45 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94780 shares in the past one month.

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd tumbled 13.63% to Rs 3260. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 46544 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6037 shares in the past one month.

Persistent Systems Ltd lost 9.77% to Rs 4796. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 88590 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18632 shares in the past one month.

Coforge Ltd plummeted 7.49% to Rs 7179. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30430 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18917 shares in the past one month.

KPIT Technologies Ltd dropped 6.55% to Rs 1226.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48000 shares in the past one month.

