Advance Petrochemicals reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.55% to Rs 12.65 croreAdvance Petrochemicals reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.55% to Rs 12.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales12.6512.72 -1 OPM %1.342.91 -PBDT0.150.18 -17 PBT00.01 -100 NP00 0
