Valiant Organics consolidated net profit declines 33.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.77% to Rs 159.27 croreNet profit of Valiant Organics declined 33.15% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.77% to Rs 159.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 186.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales159.27186.86 -15 OPM %8.268.20 -PBDT10.2415.34 -33 PBT0.136.36 -98 NP3.655.46 -33
