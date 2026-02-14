Associate Sponsors

Valiant Organics consolidated net profit declines 33.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:42 AM IST
Sales decline 14.77% to Rs 159.27 crore

Net profit of Valiant Organics declined 33.15% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.77% to Rs 159.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 186.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales159.27186.86 -15 OPM %8.268.20 -PBDT10.2415.34 -33 PBT0.136.36 -98 NP3.655.46 -33

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:42 AM IST

